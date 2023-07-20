Agents of SHIELD’s Clark Gregg Doesn’t Agree With Disney CEO’s Marvel TV Comments

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg recently addressed comments made by Disney CEO Bob Iger about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a sitdown with CNBC, Iger opened up on how the increase in Marvel Studios output may diluted the brand.

“Marvel’s a great example of that,” Iger said. “They had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series [for Disney+], and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, I think, more of the cause than anything.”

After Iger’s comments were released online, Gregg took to Twitter to comment on Iger stating that Marvel had “not been in the TV business at any significant level” before releasing original shows on Disney+ like WandaVision and Loki. “Bro…” was all the actor wrote to express his disappointment at the Disney CEO.

Gregg starred as Phil Coulson, a character that originated in the MCU, for seven seasons and 136 episodes on the ABC superhero drama series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., between 2013 and 2020.

What is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was the first television show developed as part of the MCU. The first three seasons tied into the ongoing storylines featured in the films, such as the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and the signing of the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Beginning with Season 4, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s connections to the wider MCU became scarce, with the series no longer considered canon to the main MCU timeline.

In addition to Gregg, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. starred Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake, Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Brett Dalton as Grant Ward, Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz, Nick Blood as Lance Hunter, Adrianne Palicki as Bobbi Morse, Henry Simmons as Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

All seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are currently streaming on Disney+.