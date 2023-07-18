Rob Liefeld Brings Deadpool Scavenger Hunt Back to SDCC 2023

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld will be bringing his Deadpool sketch scavenger hunt back to San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

What will Rob Liefeld be doing with Deadpool sketches at SDCC?

Liefeld shared an image of a Deadpool and Wolverine sketch with The Hollywood Reporter that will be one of four drawings to be hidden around the convention by the artist. Liefeld will be hiding one drawing each day and putting out hints involving their locations on his social media pages. He first began this scavenger hunt back in 2015, celebrating the release of the first Deadpool trailer ahead of the movie’s original 2016 release.

“This is a chance to celebrate the comic book origins of these characters,” Liefeld told the outlet, referring to the lack of Marvel Studios and DC Studios‘ presence at SDCC 2023.

Wade Wilson/Deadpool was created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld. The character first debuted in The New Mutants #98 in 1990, though he’d become more and more prominent in Marvel Comics as the years went on. Due to his fourth wall-breaking jokes and violent antics, the character has become a Marvel staple, leading to movies, video games, several comic series centered on the antihero, and more.