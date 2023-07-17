Secret Invasion Trailer Has Nick Fury at War in MCU Series

A new Secret Invasion trailer has been released by Marvel Studios, previewing the final two episodes of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

The new trailer briefly recaps the major events of the past four episodes. It also shows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury speaking with Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth on his plans in the fight against Gravik. With the final two episodes on the horizon, Jackson’s Fury is clearly prepared for a big battle ahead.

Check out the Secret Invasion trailer below:

What is Secret Invasion about?

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The Nick Fury-led Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first four episodes of the series are now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.