Secret Invasion: Don Cheadle Talks Rhodey & Fury’s ‘Cat-and-Mouse Game’

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Don Cheadle has opened up about playing Rhodey a bit differently in the ongoing Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

What did Don Cheadle say about playing Rhodey in Secret Invasion?

Today’s episode of the series revealed that Rhodey/War Machine has been replaced by a shape-shifting Skrull, explaining the antagonistic edge the character has had towards Nick Fury in the show. As part of an interview on Marvel’s website, the actor discussed playing Rhodey as a Skrull.

“It’s fun to fold that in and know that that’s what’s happening underneath all of these Rhodey scenes,” Cheadle explained. “Rhodes is not who he appears to be … It becomes sort of a cat-and-mouse game between the two of them, about what he has on Fury and if he’s going to release information about Fury. Fury has to play it the right way while still trying to protect and save the planet.”

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, and Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more.

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.