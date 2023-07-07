Secret Invasion Director Says No Major MCU Crossovers Are Coming

Secret Invasion director Ali Selim says the remaining episodes of the Disney+ series won’t be focused on crossovers.

Why are there no major MCU cameos in Secret Invasion?

In an interview with TV Line, Selim was asked about potential Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos beyond Jim Rhodes (Don Cheadle), S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in the final unaired three episodes. From Selim’s perspective, Secret Invasion is more of a stand-alone story than an epic Avengers-style event.

“I feel like [this series] is less about MCU people and more about the truth of this story,” Selim said. “In a way, it’s part of the MCU, and in a way, it is separate unto itself.”

When Secret Invasion was announced during Disney Investor Day 2020, Feige called the series a “crossover event.” Marvel fans speculated the series would be a near-faithful adaptation of the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover storyline by Brian Michael Bendis. The Secret Invasion comics featured iconic Marvel superheroes such as the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and others in an epic battle against the Skrulls.

Rather than involve major MCU characters in the series, Feige chose to put the focus on Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The series hones in on the paranoia elements of the comic for a darker tone than previous Disney+ shows. While it appears Selim closed the door on any surprise cameos, MCU fans continue to hold hope of a potential appearance by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake; however, the actor shot down any speculation about a role in the series.

“I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over,” said Bennet. “But it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don’t even know really what that is, I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I’m getting hundreds of messages about this.”

New episodes of Secret Invasion are released every Wednesday on Disney+.