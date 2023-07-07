Deadpool 3 Report Hints at Classic Wolverine Costume

A new report reveals that Hugh Jackman will finally don the iconic blue and yellow Wolverine costume for Deadpool 3.

Entertainment scooper @CanWeGetToast initially broke the story on Instagram in the wake of Deadpool 3 set pics from London getting leaked out. According to his report, the scooper reveals that Jackman will be seen in the classic X-Men attire, including his signature mask, inspired by his look from Marvel Comics’ Astonishing X-Men run in 2003. He reports that while the suit will largely be identical to the comic art, the one major change for the movie will be the addition of sleeves to Jackman’s attire.

Check out the Wolverine costume report below:

Some of you “updates” pages are forgetting an important part of my #Deadpool3 post ?



Yes it looks like this #Wolverine suit, but WITH LONG SLEEVES!! Get ready for PEAK costume design ? https://t.co/erzID7sUJZ pic.twitter.com/mVakhzV42x — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) July 6, 2023

The depiction of the X-Men costumes has long since been a source of contention since the release of Bryan Singer’s X-Men in 2000. The filmmaker and the production team opted for dark leather attire inspired by The Matrix as they believed the yellow and blue costumes from the comics would not work on the big screen. The film was notorious for Cyclops’ (James Marsden) line to Wolverine when complaining about the tight-fitting leather: “What would you prefer, yellow spandex?”

With each installment of the Fox-produced X-Men film franchise, the filmmakers came around to the blue and yellow attire, beginning with Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men: First Class in 2011. Two years later, Jackman reprised his role in James Mangold’s The Wolverine where in a deleted scene, Logan is gifted a box containing the classic yellow mask and gloves by Mariko (Tao Okamoto). Should the report be accurate, Deadpool 3 will mark the first time Jackman appears on screen with Wolverine’s original Marvel Comics look.

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells, Jackman co-stars opposite Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool. Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna are set to reprise their roles from Deadpool and Deadpool 2, respectively. The film opens in theaters on May 3, 2024.