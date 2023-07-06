Fat Man Beyond: Kevin Smith Live Show Tickets Now On Sale

Director Kevin Smith is now selling tickets to a number of his upcoming live shows, including Fat Man Beyond and a Tim Curry double feature.

What are Kevin Smith’s upcoming live shows?

Kevin Smith currently has three upcoming live shows with tickets available. They are:

July 10: Fat Man Beyond at Scum & Villainy Cantina

August 12: Tusk Screening and Q&A with Kevin Smith and Justin Long at Smodcastle Cinemas

August 26: Fat Man Beyond presents: Keep Calm and Curry On! at Smodcastle Cinemas

Fat Man Beyond is a podcast hosted by Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin. It features both hosts discussing pop culture, and as of July 6, 2023, the podcast is on Episode 403. The podcast is available through iTunes, SoundCloud, and more.

Starting with Clerks in 1994, Kevin Smith has directed 15 feature films, including two sequels to Clerks, the 2008 comedy film Zack and Miri Make a Porno, and the 2014 horror movie Tusk. He’s also acted in a variety of different projects, including 2000’s Scream 3, 2003’s Daredevil, 2007’s TMNT, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and 2017’s The Disaster Artist. Additionally, Smith has cameoed in himself in the video games Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.