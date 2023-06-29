Batman Beyond: Kevin Smith & DC Producer Clash on The Flash Rumor

Director Kevin Smith and frequent Batman producer Michael Uslan recently clashed over a rumor about a Batman Beyond movie.

Did Kevin Smith say a Batman Beyond movie was going to happen?

Following a report from Smith that stated the possibility of a Michael Keaton-led Batman Beyond movie hinged on The Flash‘s box office success, Uslan took to his Instagram page to post an image of Abraham Lincoln with the quote, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” with the caption:

“To my Bat-friends, fans, and family, this is my favorite applicable quote found on the internet.”

Uslan confirmed in the comments of the post that one of the rumors he was addressing was indeed Smith’s Batman Beyond statement. In response, the Clerks director stated that Uslan “needs to shut down his son David,” who Smith claims was the source of the information.

Then he needs to shut down his son David, as that’s who told me that story at @theFlash premiere. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 26, 2023

