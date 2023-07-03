James Gunn Gives SDCC 2023 Update, When DC Studios Will Return

Despite unveiling the larger plan for the DC Universe earlier this year, James Gunn recently confirmed that he won’t be at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, casting doubt on whether any DC Studios project will be.

Will DC Studios be at SDCC 2023?

In a recent reply to a fan on Instagram, Gunn was asked whether or not he would be attending San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios replied that he wouldn’t be there this year but did say he would “probably” be there next year.

The news come as a variety of large companies all prepare to skip San Diego Comic-Con’s infamous Hall H. Last month, it was reported that Marvel Studios, Netflix, Sony, HBO, and Universal would all not be hosting their usual large showcases due to the ongoing writer’s strike in Hollywood, as well as the impending possibility of an actors’ strike happening.

Despite the fact that DC Studios may not be showing up to SDCC, the company is still preparing for a big year. The lead actors for Superman: Legacy were recently set, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan having recently been confirmed to play Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

Later this year, DC Studios will also see the release of Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, two films that are set to close out the DCEU and usher in a new universe of films for the company.

The DC Universe’s first phase, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.