James Gunn: ‘People Have Gotten Lazy With Their Superhero Stories’

As he prepares to head up the future of the DC Universe, James Gunn has criticized laziness in modern superhero projects.

Some movies have gotten lazy and generic, according to Gunn

On Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside Of You podcast, Gunn promised DC will “be careful” about the projects they put out. He noted people have gotten “lazy” with their superhero films.

“We’re going to be very careful with the product that we put out and making sure everything is as good as it can possibly be,” Gunn said. “But I think that what’s happened is people have gotten really lazy with their superhero stories, and they have gotten to the place where, ‘Oh, it’s a superhero, let’s make a movie about it.’”

Gunn also believes there’s too much mindless, generic action in comic tie-ins.

“People have gotten a little lazy and there’s a lot of biff, pow, bam stuff happening in movies and I’m watching third acts of superhero films where I really just don’t feel like there’s a rhyme or reason to what’s happening,” said Gunn. “I don’t care about the characters. And they’ve gotten too generic.”