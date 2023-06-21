Samuel L. Jackson Condemns ‘Incel Dudes’ Who Targeted Brie Larson

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson has supported fellow Marvel star Brie Larson after the actress’s experience with online harassment.

What did Samuel L. Jackson say about Brie Larson?

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Jackson discussed how he met Larson while making 2017’s Kong: Skull Island as well as the harassment she faced from “incel dudes.”

“Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for,” Jackson stated. “We had done Kong together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time … Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.’

“Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’ But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Jackson and Larson worked together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which saw Nick Fury meet Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel for the first time in 1995. Jackson can currently be seen in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which follows Fury dealing with a potential Skrull invasion.