James Gunn Talks Superman Casting: ‘We’re Narrowing it Down’

Another casting update for James Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy has come — this time from the director himself.

During a recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You, Gunn stated he’s “narrowing it down” after recent auditions. However, Gunn was quick to stress this doesn’t mean they’re close to done.

“Now that we’ve kind of done a lot of auditions, we’re narrowing it down. We’re not done yet,” Gunn said. “By the way — there’s a lot of stories out there about who we’re auditioning and all these screen tests. I’m just saying it’s not all true, that’s for sure. There’s things in there that are completely false, but I I can’t go out there and say ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything.”

Gunn also commented on insider scoops on the production. While the director understands the impulse, he wants a little more privacy for performers — and himself.

“Journalists have to do what they have to do. That’s their job,” said Gunn. “They’re trying to get hits. They find out some things from agencies, but here’s the problem — is that they find out some things from agencies that might be true. […] There’s a lot of nonsense that comes out of it, and that’s difficult, because there’s people out there that are supposedly testing that aren’t […] and I think it’s a private thing between me and them.”

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Production is expected to begin in early 2024, just on track for its currently scheduled theatrical release on July 11, 2025.