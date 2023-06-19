Rob Liefeld: Deadpool 3 Cast Will Leave People ‘Blown Away’

The Marvel creator of The Merc with the Mouth Rob Liefield teased some mindblowing X-Men-related cameos in Deadpool 3.

Who else is planned to cameo in Deadpool 3?

Per The Direct, Liefield sat down with the YouTube channel Nuke the Fridge to discuss the highly anticipated third installment that sees Ryan Reynolds team up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, coming out of retirement after his last appearance in 2017’s Logan. Though Liefield could not discuss exactly what will happen in Deadpool 3, the potential of seeing cameos of stars from Fox’s X-Men film franchise is not out of the question. “The stuff I know, it will melt your face, alright? That’s all I’m going to say, it’ll melt your face,” Liefield said.

Liefield continued by stating how he was directly involved in discussions with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige early on in Deadpool 3’s pre-production. The Deadpool creator claimed that Marvel wanted his feedback as they were “considering a lot of different roads, a lot of different paths.” Already aware of what was planned for the Deadpool/Wolverine team-up, Liefield teased that bringing back Jackman was just the beginning of the major surprises in store.

“Some stuff I was aware of, I had to be quiet before it was announced,” Liefield said. “I knew Hugh and Ryan were getting back together for ‘Deadpool 3.’ I’ve been very fortunate people put stuff in front of me. And trust me, all I’m saying is, I saw that cast list. I think people are just going to freakin’ get blown away, and I’m not saying shit more than what I just said.”

While Marvel has not confirmed which X-Men characters will cameo, Deadpool 3 will feature the returns of franchise regulars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. Additionally, Rob Delaney reprises his scene-stealing role as Peter from 2018’s Deadpool 2. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese with Zeb Wells, Deadpool 3 will hit theaters in its new release date of May 3, 2024.