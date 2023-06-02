SuperHeroHype Newsletter Launches Today, Sign Up Now

By Spencer Legacy

SuperHeroHype‘s first newsletter is coming out today, serving as our first weekly roundup of the biggest superhero stories.

If you subscribe, you’ll receive all of the most major superhero news stories, as well as reviews and features published on SuperHeroHype directly to your inbox. Set to release every Friday, the SuperHeroHype newsletter will ensure you never miss a beat in the world of superheroes and villains.

You can subscribe to the SuperHeroHype newsletter below:

What to expect in the SuperHeroHype newsletter

  • The biggest superhero news stories of the week.
  • Features about the always moving world of superhero media.
  • Reviews from our critics.
  • All delivered conveniently once a week.
Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Senior Editor. He reads a lot of comics and manga, and his work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

