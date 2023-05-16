LEGO Batman Returns Set Announced Based on Tim Burton Movie, Watch Trailer

A LEGO Batman Returns set is officially coming, with the building blocks company announcing a massive new set to commemorate Tim Burton’s legendary Batman film.

What comes in the LEGO Batman Returns set?

The LEGO Batman Returns set is a massive one and comes in at almost 4,000 pieces total. The set is designed for more adult collectors and features a rather unique design format (via The Hollywood Reporter). Instead of a classic LEGO build, the Batman Returns set builds a shadowbox of sorts. It opens up to reveal a vast Batcave, complete with movable furniture, replaceable screen images, and a vault.

The shadowbox design closes to showcase the iconic bat symbol, as well as highlight a side profile of the cave. It all comes complete with a miniature version of the Batmobile from Burton’s movie. The set also includes a variety of new mini-figures, including Catwoman, The Penguin, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, and Max Shreck (who was played by Christopher Walken in the film).

The LEGO Batman Returns set will go on sale on June 8, 2023, and will retail for a whopping $449.99, making it one of LEGO’s more premium options. Fans who want the set and are LEGO VIP members will get early access to buy the set on June 5, 2023.

Check out images from the new LEGO Batman Returns set, as well as the trailer for it, below: