Amazon Gives Batman: Caped Crusader a Two-Season Order

Last summer, HBO Max unceremoniously dropped several animated projects including the upcoming animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s massive cost-cutting measures. However, the Batman series was one of the few that was kept alive due to interest from other streaming services. Now, via The Hollywood Reporter, Batman: Caped Crusader has a new home on Amazon Prime Video with a two-season pickup.

Caped Crusader was first announced in 2021 as a spiritual successor to the legendary Batman: The Animated Series. Bruce Timm, one of the co-creators of Batman: The Animated Series, was brought in to run the new show. Additionally, comic book scribe and former Batman writer, Ed Brubaker, signed on to work on the series as well.

The Batman director Matt Reeves is executive producing Caped Crusader alongside J.J. Abrams. However, it falls outside of the mini Batman Universe that Reeves is expanding on HBO Max, including the upcoming Penguin series.

Each of Caped Crusader‘s two seasons will run for ten episodes. But it’s unclear how far along the show is, or when it will make its debut on Prime Video. Presumably that announcement could be saved for Comic-Con this summer.

