Seth MacFarlane Will Adapt The Shrouded College For Peacock

After years of sneaking superhero references into his film and TV projects, Seth MacFarlane is finally tackling his very own comic book adaptation…just not the one most people were expecting. Deadline reports that MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions has landed the rights to The Shrouded College with the goal of producing a TV adaptation of the series for Peacock.

Writer Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney began publishing The Shrouded College through Image Comics in 2022. The series actually comprises multiple titles that will see release over the next several years. The first in the series, Hell to Pay, premiered its own first story last November and introduced Sebastian and Maia Stone, a married couple who are given magic abilities and recruited by the titular college to find 666 cursed coins. The next installment of the series, The Bloody Dozen, launches later this year.

MacFarlane will executive produce the series as part of the $200 million overall deal he struck with NBCUniversal in 2020. Under this pact, he developed The End is Nye, which debuted on Peacock last summer, and he is currently developing a Ted prequel series for the platform as well. MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door collaborators, including Erica Huggins and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald, are also working The Shrouded College as executive producers.

The Shrouded College is still without a writer or showrunner. But Soule and Sliney will most likely have a say in the direction of the series since they are attached as executive producers as well. The project is only the latest Soule property to land an adaptation deal. Last summer, Amazon acquired the rights to one of his other Image Comics titles, Eight Billion Genies. In 2019, New Republic Pictures also optioned a film based on his and Scott Snyder’s creator-owned series Undiscovered Country, for which he and Snyder were hired to write the script.

