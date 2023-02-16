Jonathan Majors Walked Out of His First Marvel Meeting

Jonathan Majors’ version of Kang will make his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Early reviews of the film praise Majors’ performance, citing it as the film’s high point. However, there’s a world where Majors never plays the role of Kang. Surprisingly, Majors told Vanity Fair that he initially walked out of his first meeting with Marvel.

“I hope this doesn’t bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting],” Majors said. “This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.'”

Majors would have walked out of the building had it not been for a casting director, who convinced him to turn around and stay.

“And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted,” Majors added. “We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Majors burst onto Kevin Feige’s radar with his performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. The film is a quiet drama about two men trying to reclaim a house built by one of their grandfathers. It’s a far cry from a multiversal adventure in the Quantum Realm. Majors believed his classically-trained background would never appeal to the MCU. But to his surprise, Majors’ acting style is exactly what Marvel was looking for.

“There were these debates in drama school. They would always be like, ‘Is that acting? Is that real acting,” Majors said. “I watched all the [Marvel] films and I never thought I would be picked to do it. You know what I mean? They’ve not asked me to change my approach to acting, which was my biggest fear.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally arrives in theaters on Friday, February 17.

Is Majors capable of carrying the MCU for the foreseeable future? Let us know in the comment section below!

