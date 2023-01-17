Netflix Shares New Details For Power Rangers Anniversary Special

In case ‘90s kids needed another reason to feel old, the Power Rangers franchise is turning 30 this year. And Netflix is celebrating the heroes’ enduring impact with a special anniversary presentation that reunites several fan-favorite cast members onscreen. This spring, the streaming service (via Entertainment Weekly) will air Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a brand new adventure that honors the series’ past while also looking ahead to its future.

The special was previously announced in October of last year. Perhaps most notably, it marks the return of David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones as Billy Cranston and Zack Taylor, the original Blue and Black Rangers. Jones only appeared in the show’s inaugural season. However, Yost holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured original cast member. He remained with the franchise from its series premiere in 1993 until his departure in 1996.

According to the official description, Once & Always finds the Rangers coming “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

Yost and Jones aren’t the only former Rangers suiting up for the special. The episode will also feature Catherine Sutherland (Kat Hillard/the second Pink Ranger); Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos/the second Red Ranger); Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell/the second Yellow Ranger); and Johnny Young Bosch (Adam Park/the second Black Ranger). Barbara Goodson and Richard Horvitz are both reprising their voice roles as Rita Repula and Alpha 5, respectively. Plus, the special will introduce Charlie Kersh as Minh, the daughter of Trini, a.k.a. the original Yellow Ranger. Trini’s actress, Thuy Trang, died in a car accident in 2001.

Unfortunately, Once & Always is releasing at a bittersweet time in Power Rangers history. Just last fall, Jason David Frank, who was best known for playing Tommy Oliver/the Green Ranger and had arguably become the face of the franchise during its early ‘90s heyday, passed away at the age of 49. It’s currently unclear in Frank managed to shoot any footage before his death. Regardless, it seems like a safe bet that the special will be dedicated to his memory.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

Will you be tuning in to watch the special later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

