Exclusive Preview: Daredevil #7

The war between The Hand and The Fist is heating up, but Matt Murdock and Elektra are already at a big disadvantage in Daredevil #7. The newly-married co-leaders of The Fist have been badly outmaneuvered by The Hand, and it may lead to Armageddon!

As revealed in the previous issue, The Hand has already replaced world leaders with their puppets. They also managed to frame Elektra for the death of the President of the United States. Now, every superhero is going to come gunning for The Fist.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Daredevil #7, writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Marco Checchetto and Rafael De Latorre take a look at Matt and Elektra’s more immediate problem. Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, has become a leader for The Hand. And under The Punisher’s control, The Hand may finally achieve its goal of unleashing Hell on Earth.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“As Daredevil, both Elektra and Matt Murdock have made a home for super villains at the new stronghold of the Fist. But not everyone they’ve welcomed shares their vision for how things should be done. In this issue, that’s going to cost them – and put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Daredevil #7 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, January 11.

Cover illustrated by Marco Checchetto and colored by Matthew Wilson.

Pages illustrated by Rafael De Latorre and Marco Checchetto, with inks by Elizabetta D’Amico, colors by Matthew Wilson, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles.





