Sony Moves 65’s Release Date Back One Week

Next year, Adam Driver will travel back in time to battle dinosaurs in the sci-fi film, 65. However, fans will have to wait a little longer, seven days to be exact, to see the thriller. Deadline is reporting that Sony has moved 65‘s release date back one week. Originally scheduled to be released on March 10, 2023, 65 will now bow in theaters on March 17, 2023.

65 will now compete for the box office’s top spot with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opens on the same day. This could work in 65‘s favor as the film provides counterprogramming to those with superhero fatigue or who dislike the DCEU. Deadline writes that Sony has “confidence” in 65. Per that same report, the move might have been made to avoid competition with Scream VI, which opens on March 10, 2023.

This is not the first time Sony moved 65‘s release date. In fact, it’s becoming a frequent occurrence. Previous release dates include May 13, 2022, April 29, 2022, April 14, 2023, April 28, 2023, and March 10, 2023.

In 65, Driver plays Mills, a pilot who crash-lands a spacecraft carrying passengers on an exploratory mission. Mills soon learns that the planet he’s on is Earth, not in his present, but 65 million years ago. Stranded, Mills eventually finds one survivor, a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). They search for rescue, but soon fight for their lives when they come into contact with prehistoric creatures.

65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo best known for co-writing A Quiet Place. Sam Raimi, fresh off his directorial work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will serve as a producer.

