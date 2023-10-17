Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Netflix Release Date Set for Streaming

Just a month after releasing on 4K and Blu-ray, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Netflix release date has been revealed. Fans will be able to stream the movie starting later this month.

The fan-favorite sequel is set to arrive on the streaming platform on October 31, 2023 and will arrive as part of Netflix’s five-year pay-one licensing deal with Sony Pictures. As part of the deal, many other Sony films have made their way to the streamer, but perhaps none as highly anticipated as Across the Spider-Verse.

The film was originally released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, digital, and DVD on September 5, 2023 following its theatrical run earlier this year. Premiering in June, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a massive success, grossing $690 million at the worldwide box office and currently sitting as the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2023.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hails from the directing team of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Andy Samberg, Shea Whigham, and more.

The sequel is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.