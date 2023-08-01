Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4K, Blu-Ray, & Digital Release Date

One of the best movies of the year is headed to homes soon, as Sony Pictures has set the official Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4K, Blu-ray, digital, and DVD release date.

When does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release on 4K and Blu-ray?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, digital, and DVD on September 5, 2023. The film will launch in a variety of different formats and will be available in a 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital bundle, as well as a Blu-ray + DVD + Digital bundle, and a standalone DVD version as well.

For those who are more into collecting movie releases, various stores will have different versions of the film as well. Best Buy will have its own special SteelBook Blu-ray release, as will Walmart. Target will also get an exclusive release, with a Blu-ray release that contains six collectible character cards.

The film will also come with a litany of special features, including a deep dive into the film’s many Easter eggs, deleted scenes, and more. The full list of special features can be seen below:

Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Digital Exclusives:

Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs

Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling

“I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny

Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions

Designing Spiders and Spots

Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse

Escape from Spider-Society

Across the Comics-Verse

Lyric Videos

Filmmaker Commentary

Also Includes:

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

DVD

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hails from the directing team of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Andy Samberg, Shea Whigham, and more.

The sequel is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.