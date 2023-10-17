New The Marvels Footage Teases an Appearance From a Thor Character

A new TV spot for The Marvels teases the unexpected appearance of a Thor character.

Marvel Entertainment released a new TV spot for The Marvels, which hits theaters on November 10. Near the end of the footage, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel says she “called a friend” while someone seemingly arrives where she, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel are stationed by means of the Bifrost.

Whether The Marvels includes a cameo from the God of Thunder, himself, or another Asgardian character from the Thor franchise is not immediately clear at this time.

Check out the new TV spot for The Marvels below:

What is The Marvels about?

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

Directed by Candyman (2021)’s Nia DaCosta, The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan.

Serving as a sequel to both 2019’s Captain Marvel and the 2022 Ms. Marvel miniseries, The Marvels was written by DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels hits theaters in the United States on November 10, 2023, from Marvel Studios as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.