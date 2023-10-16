Avengers: Secret Wars Will Reportedly Serve as ‘Soft Reboot’ for MCU

Marvel Studios reportedly plans on using Avengers: Secret Wars to reboot the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Joanna Robinson, author of the new Marvel book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.

Speaking on The Watch podcast to promote MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Robinson revealed that there is an unused quote from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige “sort of implying that, like, Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot in which they can prune everything.”

She continued, “That’s not to use a Loki-ism. [They’ll] prune everything that’s not working and just keep what is [working], or bring back people you thought were gone forever.”

Secret Wars will conclude the Multiverse Saga

Avengers: Secret Wars is intended to be the grand finale of The Multiverse Saga, which encompasses Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the MCU. The upcoming movie will presumably pick up from the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty while adapting certain elements from Marvel Comics‘ two Secret Wars comic book storylines.

At the time of writing, no director has signed on to helm Secret Wars, although Shawn Levy and Sam Raimi have been rumored to be in the running for the prestigious gig. Joss Whedon directed the first two Avengers movies — Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) and Age of Ultron (2015) — while Anthony and Joe Russo directed the two-part Avengers crossover epic Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019). Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently set to direct The Kang Dynasty but is not expected at this time to return for Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027.