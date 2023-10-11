Merry Little Batman Release Date Revealed for DC Animated Holiday Special

Amazon Prime Video has set an official release date for Merry Little Batman, a new DC holiday special that sees Damian Wayne/Robin become a miniature Dark Knight.

Coming just in time for the holidays, Merry Little Batman will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 8, 2023.

Amazon Prime Video also released a brand-new poster for Merry Little Batman, which sees Damian as “Little Batman” running alongside his father and mentor. The poster can be viewed below:

What is Merry Little Batman about?

“Merry Little Batman is an animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue’s gallery of classic holiday movies,” the official synopsis reads. “When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.”

Merry Little Batman’s voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby.

Directed by Mike Roth, Merry Little Batman’s screenplay comes from Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth serves as an executive producer on the special alongside Sam Register.

Damian Wayne was created by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert. First introduced to DC’s main canon in 2006’s Batman #655, Damian is the son of Batman/Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, thus making Ra’s al Ghul his grandfather. He is the fifth character to take on the role of Robin following Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Stephanie Brown. While he’s appeared in numerous animated projects before, Damian will make his live-action debut in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold movie, which is being directed by The Flash’s Andy Muschietti.

Merry Little Batman releases on Prime Video on December 8, 2023, from Warner Bros. Animation.