The Marvels Posters Showcase Superhero Trio as Tickets Go on Sale

With tickets for The Marvels now on sale a month before its worldwide release, some brand new posters immortalizing Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel are making the rounds.

On Twitter, three exclusive posters for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment have been released for multiple screen formats featuring the superhero trio. The first poster from IMAX features the trio powering up in a battle-ready stance. The second poster from Dolby has the trio watching the skies as they power up ready for the oncoming threat. The final poster from RealD 3D sees the trio merging with a subliminal “M” forming in the middle.

What is the story of The Marvels?

As part of Phase Five in the MCU, The Marvels serves as a direct sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel as well as a follow-up to the events of WandaVision and Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The characters’ lives collide after Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is struck by a power force from a Kree-linked wormhole. The incident results in Rambeau’s powers getting intertwined with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). As the trio tries to figure out why they switch places using their respective abilities, they must save the universe from Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who seeks vengeance against Danvers.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Additionally, MCU veterans set to return include Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, as well as Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, who portray members of Kamala Khan’s family.

The Marvels opens in theaters on Friday, November 10.