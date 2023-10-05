The Marvels Trailer Sees Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Ready for War

A new trailer for The Marvels sees Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan ready for war.

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second trailer for The Marvels, the latest superhero blockbuster from Candyman (2021) and Little Woods director Nia DaCosta. The footage sees Captain Marvel, Monica, and Kamala assemble together as they prepare for the fight of their lives against the dangerous Kree warrior known as Dar-Benn.

Check out the brand-new trailer for The Marvels below:

What is the Marvels about?

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” the official synopsis reads. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

With a script written by DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik, The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Park Seo-joon, Lashana Lynch, Randall Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh also appear in the film.

The upcoming film serves as a sequel to both 2019’s Captain Marvel and 2022’s Ms. Marvel miniseries. Along with appearing in Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau also played a major role in 2021’s WandaVision miniseries alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

The Marvels hits United States theaters on November 10, 2023, from Disney and Marvel Studios. Tickets officially go on sale on October 10, 2023.