Marvel Confirms Carol Danvers’ Age in the MCU

Marvel Studios recently revealed how old Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel) is in the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Twitter account for Marvel India recently shared that Carol Danvers is over 60 years old, while also revealing that both Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Steve Rogers/Captain America are over 100 years old.

Proof: "Age is just a number"?? pic.twitter.com/61huR7jwtF — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) September 2, 2023

Carol Danvers made her long-awaited MCU debut in the 2019 film Captain Marvel, portrayed by Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room). She then appeared in Avengers: Endgame (2019), as well as in credits scenes for the Season 1 finale of Ms. Marvel and the 2021 movie Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings. Her next appearance will be in the hotly-anticipated MCU crossover movie The Marvels.

Who joins Brie Larson in The Marvels?

The Marvels brings together fan-favorite characters Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) after their respective adventures in Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. The upcoming sequel follows Nick Fury as he helps assemble the three female superheroes after their powers become entangled with one another.

Other beloved MCU cast members in The Marvels include Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, as well as Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, who portray members of Kamala Khan’s family. As for new additions to the MCU, Zawe Ashton will play the movie’s main antagonist, Kree warrior Dar-Benn.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10, 2023 as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.