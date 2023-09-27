Deadpool 3 Might Not Make Its May 2024 Release Date

The WGA strike may be over, but the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that all is not yet normal in Hollywood, meaning that upcoming 2024 titles like Deadpool 3 are unlikely to be released on their previously determined dates.

According to Deadline, Marvel fans shouldn’t get too comfortable with the thought of seeing the Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with a Mouth trade quips with Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine next summer. Deadpool 3 is one of many movie productions currently on pause while the SAG-AFTRA strike for a better deal from the AMPTP.

The hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe installment is currently set to open in theaters on May 3, 2024. However, Deadline notes that if the SAG-AFTRA strike lasts any longer it might be impossible for Deadpool 3 to restart and finish production, complete post-production, and hit its release date. Director Shawn Levy previously stated at TIFF 2023 that they were “halfway through filming Deadpool 3” before the actors’ strike began.

Deadpool and Wolverine join the MCU

Deadpool 3 will mark the first time Deadpool and Wolverine have shared the screen together since the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The upcoming sequel will also be both characters’ long-awaited debut in the MCU. They join previous X-Men co-star Patrick Stewart, who joined the shared universe as an alternate version of Professor X in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Levy steps into the role of director for Deadpool 3, succeeding Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Leitch (Deadpool 2). The script was written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, as well as Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy.

Plot details remain under wraps for Deadpool 3, although both Reynolds and Jackman have confirmed that time travel will factor into the movie. There have also been several rumors stating that the sequel deals with the multiverse and features plenty of scene-stealing cameos, such as Dafne Keen as X-23.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.