Marvel Props, Original Comic Artwork to Be Auctioned for Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Beginning October 12, Marvel fans can bid on one-of-a-kind items, including Marvel Cinematic Universe props and original comic artwork, in an auction raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

As announced on Marvel.com, the Walt Disney Company‘s 100th anniversary celebration includes a project dubbed Disney’s Create 100. International artists and creators are participating to contribute items for auction, according to their own particular talents and personal connections to the Disney and Marvel franchises.

The Create 100 auction will be active between Thursday, October 12, and Monday, October 30. Disney, which is recognized as the world’s top wish granter for Make-A-Wish, will donate $1 million to the organization, which is dedicated to making dreams come true for critically ill children.

An auction full of treasures from the Marvel Universe

Among the most high-profile items in the auction is an official prop from Avengers: Infinity War, provided by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. The magical axe Stormbreaker is described as being “Designed by the Dwarves of Nidavellir and forged by Thor of Asgard,” just as its creation dramatically unfolded in the film.

Signed pieces of original art are up for auction, including Chris Allen’s variant cover art for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42. Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, is contributing an original, signed sketch of Iron Man’s Mark 1 armor, capturing the origins of the Tony Stark character and thereby the origins of the MCU.

Artist Thiago Toes portrays the many aspects of Moon Knight in one oil painting, while renowned doll designer Dr. Lisa Williams is contributing a unique articulated doll, inspired by the Wakandan heroes of the Black Panther films.

There is also a print of Marvel Thor #7, signed with remarks by artist Nic Klein.

Fans who are interested in updates on Disney’s Create 100 can sign up at http://www.disney.com/create100.