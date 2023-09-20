Thor: Love and Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Describes Improvising With the Guardians

Thor: Love and Thunder leading man Chris Hemsworth talked about what it was like to vibe with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the film’s opening, saying that he and director Taika Waititi both worked well with the team’s “wackiness.”

Hemsworth shared some of his memories of shooting Love and Thunder with Marvel, for the newly released book Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love And Thunder The Official Movie Special. “It was awesome,” he said of the scenes with his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, the Guardians of the Galaxy. “Some of the funniest stuff I had on the Avengers films was interacting with them. It’s just a very different pace with that group. There’s a lot of improvisation, which is very much how we worked on Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok. So that was a great opportunity to bounce back and forth from each other.”

The ending of Avengers: Endgame had established that the God of Thunder took up with the Guardians while coming out of his period of aimlessness. As Hemsworth explains, “[Thor] decides he needs to go out there and search and take some time for himself. And so travels off with the Guardians and much to their discomfort and irritations, plants himself firmly in the center of their posse and tries to dictate how things should be run.”

The humor and irony of the Guardians of the Galaxy

While Thor’s time with the Guardians may have caused some friction between the characters, the cast and crew were happy to work with each other. Hemsworth noted, “I love working with every other Avenger. What’s wonderful is everyone has a different energy,” but added that “…With the Guardians there’s a kind of humor to it and a sort of irony and a wackiness that seems to fit mine and Taika’s brain.”

After Thor parted ways with the Guardians, he overcame some new challenges and ended the film with an adopted daughter, Love. Hemsworth has left the future of his character open, without committing to reprising the role again. Likewise, the Guardians went in different directions at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Rocket Raccoon leading a new incarnation of the team. Whether Thor and his friends from the Guardians will share their special chemistry on screen again is unknown, but there’s always a possibility.