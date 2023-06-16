Chris Hemsworth Wants to Keep Thor ‘A Little Unpredictable’

Thor series star Chris Hemsworth has discussed how he wants to keep the Marvel Cinematic Universe character and his movies “a little unpredictable.”

What did Chris Hemsworth say about Thor?

In an EW feature, the actor discussed the possibility of returning to the character of Thor after four solo movies and several crossover appearances.

“I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character,” Hemsworth stated. “If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”

The most recent Thor movie was Thor: Love and Thunder. Though the Marvel Studios sequel was divisive amongst fans, it was a box office success. A fifth Thor solo movie isn’t confirmed, but Zeus and Hercules, who debuted in the movie, are likely to return in some form in future Marvel projects.

