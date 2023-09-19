The Marvels Budget Revealed for Upcoming MCU Movie

The budget for Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero movie, The Marvels, has been revealed.

According to Vanity Fair, the Nia DaCosta-helmed sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel cost $130 million. This makes it the highest-budgeted film ever helmed by a black woman. The previous record holder was the 2018 fantasy film, A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay, which had a $100 million budget.

At $130 million, The Marvels is now tied with Ant-Man (2015) for the lowest-budgeted Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever. The upcoming movie also cost $60 million less than Captain Marvel and is the first Phase 5 title to not carry a budget of $200 million or more.

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers

The Marvels marks the first major starring role for Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel since her 2019 origin film. Besides a supporting role in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Larson’s Carol Danvers has only appeared briefly in two other MCU projects — Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Ms. Marvel (2022).

Although originally announced as a sequel for Captain Marvel, The Marvels eventually evolved into an ensemble film that continues the respective storylines of Monica Rameabu (Teyonah Parris), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) from WandaVision (2021), Ms. Marvel (2022), and Secret Invasion (2023).

In the upcoming MCU entry, after investigating an intergalactic wormhole, Monica Rambeau’s powers become entangled with those of Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan. This leads the three superheroes to swap places with one another whenever they use their powers.

The hotly-anticipated superhero movie also stars Zawe Ashton as the Kree supervillain Dar-Benn, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, with Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur also returning as Kamala Khan’s older brother Aamir, mother Muneeba and father Yusuf, respectively.

The Marvels is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 10, 2023.