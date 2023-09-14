Donald Glover’s Lando Now Planned as a Star Wars Movie

Donald Glover‘s Lando Calrissian series intended for Disney+ will now be revamped into a theatrical release for the Star Wars franchise.

How did Lando change from a Disney+ series to a movie?

Glover’s brother Stephen, who was tapped to co-write the original series for Disney+, appeared on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast where he was asked about the status of Lando. In July, the Glover brothers were confirmed to be taking over the series from previously announced showrunner Justin Simien of The Haunted Mansion. Now, Stephen Glover confirms that the plan has changed to condense Lando into a big-screen Star Wars spinoff.

“It’s not even a show…the idea right now is to do a movie,” Glover said. “Right now, because of the strike it’s kinds of like telephone all of the information.” Soon after the podcast episode was released, Lucasfilm confirmed the Lando movie development with Variety. No further details about the storyline or the release date.

Originally played by the legendary Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the young version of Lando was played by Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, where he received positive notice from critics. At Disney Investor Day 2020, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the Lando series with Simien attached to write for Disney+. While Glover expressed interest in reprising the role, there were no reported developments on the series following the Disney Investor Day announcement according to Simien, who was blindsided by Lucasfilm when the Glover brothers closed their deal to write the series before the start of the ongoing WGA strike.

“I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show,” Simien said. “It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Lando does not have a release date.