Doctor Strange 2 Art Reveals John Krasinski’s Alternate Fantastic Four Costumes

John Krasinski‘s costume in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went through several variations before the final one that he wore as Reed Richards, of the iconic superhero team the Fantastic Four.

Concept art for Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic is shown in the new book Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – The Art of the Movie, as reported by The Direct. Each version of the suit in the images is recognizable as Reed’s standard blue costume with the numeral “4” in a badge on his chest, but each has a different shade and accents. One stands out with white boots and gloves that mimic his earliest comic appearances.

Doctor Strange 2, released in May 2022, included a scene which brought together a number of classic Marvel superheroes in a secret multiversal order called the Illuminati. Each actor portraying one of the Illuminati had a unique relationship with Marvel’s film and television history, some of them reprising characters that they had played in properties which had been off-limits to the Marvel Cinematic Universe until the historic Fox-Disney merger.

How John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic paid tribute to Marvel fans

In Krasinski’s case, the actor had never played Mr. Fantastic, but had long been a popular choice in speculations of who would portray the classic character in the MCU, and took the role as a nod to the fans. So far, there has been no sign that he will reprise Richard Reed in further projects.

The Fantastic Four are a family hero team and among the first characters that were created for Marvel Comics. A feature film that brings the Fantastic Four into the MCU has been announced, and casting for a long-term Mr. Fantastic is underway, along with the other team members Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. Fantastic Four is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025.