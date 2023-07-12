Anson Mount Addresses His MCU Future as Black Bolt

Inhumans and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Anson Mount shares an encouraging update on his Marvel Cinematic Universe future.

Will MCU fans see Black Bolt again?

In an interview with Radio Times, Mount addressed his surprise cameo as Blackagar Boltagon/Black Bolt, who was depicted as a member of the Illuminati on Earth-838 in Multiverse of Madness. The comic book-accurate cameo marked Mount’s return to the role since the short-lived Inhumans television series ended in 2017. Despite the Inhuman Royal Family head’s brutal demise at the hands of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Mount was pressed on whether or not MCU fans may not have seen the last of him.

“If the answer was yes I wouldn’t be able to tell you – but the answer is no, so I can,” Mount said. “I’ve had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it’s a conversation, but they’ve got their current phase that they need to do.”

Mount first portrayed Black Bolt on the Marvel Television-produced Inhumans series on ABC. The series followed the Inhuman Royal Family in the secret city of Attilan where a coup led by Black Bolt’s brother Maximus forces the family to escape to planet Earth. They land in Hawaii where they get separated and cross paths with the military. Originally planned as a theatrical film for Phase 3 of the MCU, Inhumans was criticized for its cheap production values and uneven writing. The series was canceled after its inaugural 8 episode run due to low ratings.

Rumors of an Inhumans reboot in the MCU have been rampant since the debut of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus. In the comics, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel was a member of the team who had inherent inhuman genes activated by the mutagenic Terrigen Mist. While it is not known if or when Marvel will bring the Inhumans back, Mount is ready to put the Black Bolt suit back on. “I don’t know, we’ll see. I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character,” Mount said.