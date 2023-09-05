The Marvels Reportedly Cut a Huge Cameo From the First Act

Marvel Studios‘ The Marvels reportedly planned to cast a big-name actor in a role that would’ve seen them die in the first act of the movie.

According to noted MCU leaker MyTimeToShineHello, George Clooney and Clive Owen were both being eyed for an undisclosed role in The Marvels. While the character would’ve been killed before the film’s halfway point, the idea was ultimately thrown out and is not included in the final cut of the movie.

The original plan for The Marvels was to cast a well known name (they were looking at Clive Owen and George Clooney) to play a big Marvel hero from the comics who we think will have a big role in the movie but then dies at the end of the first act. That was scrapped pic.twitter.com/Guf9MyxalY — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 2, 2023

“The original plan for The Marvels was to cast a well known name (they were looking at Clive Owen and George Clooney) to play a big Marvel hero from the comics who we think will have a big role in the movie but then dies at the end of the first act,” MyTimeToShineHello’s tweet reads. “That was scrapped.”

Who does star in The Marvels?

The Marvels, which serves as a continuation to 2019’s Captain Marvel and 2022’s Ms. Marvel miniseries, is directed by Nia DaCosta and features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Zawe Ashton, Lashana Lynch, Randall Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh also star in the movie.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” the official synopsis reads. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The Marvels releases theatrically in the United States on November 10, 2023.