Elizabeth Olsen Is Ready to Move On From Marvel: ‘There’s No Longevity in One Character’

By Brandon Schreur

Elizabeth Olsen is ready to play roles other than Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.

In an interview with London’s The Times conducted prior to the start of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, Olsen commented on her time playing Scarlet Witch for Marvel Studios.

“I’m trying to figure out,” Olsen said. “Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want…it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need more, other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

Elizabeth Olsen’s Marvel history, explained

Olsen first appeared as Wanda in a post-credit scene featured in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She reprised the role in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

In 2021, Wanda and Vision got their own Disney+ series, WandaVision. She again returned to the role in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which depicted her in a more villainous light.

Olsen pointed to 2016, a time when she was balancing her Marvel work with a number of smaller-budget films, as a “sweet spot” in her career.

“And then obviously Covid happened and I had Marvel obligations,” she explained. “Wind River and Ingrid Goes West were films that I was very proud to have selected and they were so different and you can’t compare them. So I just want more of that in my life just because I get satisfaction from the variation.”

Most recently, Olsen starred in a 2023 Max limited series called Love & Death. She also stars in a new film from Azazel Jacobs, His Three Daughters, which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023.

Brandon Schreur

Brandon Schreur has been writing about comics, movies, television shows and all things pop culture for roughly five years. He's a life-long cinephile who spends way, way too much money buying blu-rays and trade paperbacks. You can find him on twitter at @brandonschreur.

