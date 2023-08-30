The Flash Can’t Beat Black Adam’s First-Weekend Max Streaming Numbers

In its streaming debut on Max, The Flash came up short of DC’s previous superhero blockbuster, Black Adam.

As Deadline reports using data from Samba TV, Warner Bros.’ The Flash — starring Ezra Miller as the speedster Barry Allen — brought in $1.1 million during its first two days on Max. In comparison, Black Adam made its streaming debut in December 2022 with $1.2 million its first weekend, a difference of 8 percent.

The Flash had its promotional difficulties

Before its theatrical release, The Flash endured some negative press surrounding its lead actor, as Miller had been at the center of multiple scandals and arrests. The resulting uneven promotion of the film appears to have affected its box office earnings, as it came in under projections and opened to $55 million domestic, with global ticket sales at the end of its 71-day theatrical window totaling $268.5 million.

The Flash’s numbers may also be continuing a current trend in movie streaming, as the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 changed some habits for viewers. Many who were remaining at home to watch movies at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are now returning to theaters, resulting in lower streaming numbers.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and tells the story of Barry’s quest to change the timeline and save his mother’s life. In addition to Miller, The Flash stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. The movie also features the return of two classic Batman actors, Ben Affleck and Keaton, who reprised their respective versions of Bruce Wayne.

Available to stream now on Max, The Flash is considered a part of the interconnected stories in the DCEU. The film also bridges a cinematic reset for DC, now overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran.