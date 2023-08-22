Blue Beetle Director Wants a Ted Lasso Star as the DCU’s Ted Kord

While Ted Kord may not have officially joined the DC Universe, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto knows exactly who he wants to play the superhero.

Speaking to The Digital Fix, the filmmaker noted that Ted Lasso himself is his number-one choice to step into the role of the original Blue Beetle. “My dream cast for Ted Kord has always been Jason Sudeikis,” Soto said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about who’s best for the character, who loves what we’re trying to do. And who’s willing to see Jaime Reyes’ story continue.” Rumors have swirled for months that Sudeikis had landed the role of Ted Kord but neither the actor nor DC Studios has ever verified these claims.

As for the character’s future in the DCU, Blue Beetle does suggest that Jaime Reyes isn’t the only hero to don the moniker to exist. (Warning: Spoilers ahead). While Ted Kord is officially classified as missing and presumed dead by many, the movie’s post-credits scene suggests that he’s alive and in need of help as he reaches out to his old computer stored in his laboratory of gadgets. Soto has admitted that he hopes DC Studios runs with this concept and potentially pairs Ted with his long-time friend Booster Gold, a time-traveling, corporate-sponsored superhero from the future.

A Beetle By Any Other Name

Despite the excitement around Ted Kord potentially joining the DCU, Blue Beetle focuses on a very different character, albeit one with the same name. Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña, takes the lead in his live-action film debut as he struggled to come to terms with his newfound superpowers. After accidentally forming a symbiotic relationship with an alien device known as The Scarab, the young hero is forced to defend his family against Kord Industries, a maniacal corporation with machinations to harvest his powers.

Blue Beetle is now in theaters.