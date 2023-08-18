The Marvels Director Hints at Villain’s Ronan the Accuser Connection

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has teased a possible connection between the villain of the Marvel Studios sequel and previous antagonist Ronan the Accuser.

Is The Marvels villain Dar-Benn connected to Ronan the Accuser?

While speaking with Total Film, DaCosta noted that The Marvels villain Dar-Benn has a weapon that looks just like the Kree war hammer — called the Universal Weapon in the comics — that Ronan the Accuser used in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Here’s what I will say about that, which in the comics is called the Universal Weapon,” the director stated. “I would just say, for anyone watching this film, or having expectations, just know that I am deeply devoted to the comics. And so, there’s always clues there.”

The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Joining Larson in the sequel are Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau — who first appeared in WandaVision — and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The film is set to release on November 10 2023, following a delay from its original July 28 release date.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” says the sequel‘s synopsis. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.’”