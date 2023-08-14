The Marvels Could Have a Major Impact on Secret Wars, Says Producer

The Marvels will continue the story of Kamala Khan‘s mysterious cosmic bangle, potentially paving the way for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking with Total Film, producer Mary Livanos explained how the powerful artifact will factor into the narrative of both The Marvels and future Marvel Cinematic Universe stories. “In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else,” Livanos said. “With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them.”

Despite this potential set-up, director Nia DaCosta went on record to state that she has no idea whether the Avengers: Secret Wars crew is developing anything to do with the cosmic bangle. “That’s a question for [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige,” says DaCosta. “I have lots of thoughts. But I actually have no idea what they’re going to do in the Avengers movies. I do know that those guys who are doing that watch the films, see what we’re doing.”

All of the Marvels

The Marvels will see the return of several familiar MCU faces as a trio of cosmic heroes are forced to work together when their powers fall prey to a phenomenon known as “quantum entanglement.” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau aka Photon (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) must put aside their differences and work as a unit to figure out what mysterious force is sabotaging them while also contending with the rise of the new Kree warlord, Dar-Benn.

The Marvels lands in theaters on November 10.