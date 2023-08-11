Blue Beetle Video Has Xolo Maridueña Narrate DC’s Graduation Day Comics

A new video promoting the upcoming Blue Beetle film sees Xolo Maridueña narrating DC’s Blue Beetle: Graduation Day series.

Shared by ComicBook on Twitter, the video sees Maridueña reading from an issue of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day, a six-issue DC Comics limited series from Josh Trujillo, Adrian Gutiérrez, Wil Quintana, Lucas Gattoni that was published in 2022-2023.

Watch the video below.

#BlueBeetle himself Xolo Maridueña brings the comics to life in our exclusive new video! pic.twitter.com/tvIpa8g6Ei — DCU on ComicBook.com (@DCUonCB) August 11, 2023

In Blue Beetle: Graduation Day, Jaime Reyes takes a trip to Palmera City, a new DC location that will also be featured in the upcoming film, while investigating the sudden appearance of a new Yellow Beetle. There, Jaime ends up going toe-to-toe with Batman and a number of other recognizable DC characters while he also investigates the mysterious Victoria Kord, a new character who will be played by Susan Sarandon in the Angel Manuel Soto-directed movie.

Jaime Reyes is returning for a new Blue Beetle series

Jaime is also getting a new DC series launching in September that follows the events of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day. Simply titled Blue Beetle, the new series, which comes from the Graduation Day creative team, launches on September 5, 2023.

“Jaime Reyes’s graduation is over, but his new life in Palmera City and as the Blue Beetle has only just begun,” the solicitation for Blue Beetle #1 reads. “With two new Beetles to train in Dynastes and Nitida, Jaime has his hands full navigating being a leader. Thankfully, he has Paco and Brenda by his side as they settle in at Palmera State University. But what lurks in the shadows of Blue Beetle’s new home and what does it mean for the Blue Beetle legacy?”

Along with Maridueña and Sarandon, Blue Beetle stars Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Melissa Escobedo, Bruna Marquezine, and Harvey Guillén. The screenplay is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Blue Beetle releases in theaters in the United States on August 18, 2023.