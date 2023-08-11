Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Score Gets Vinyl Release, Digital Extended Edition

Sony Music Masterworks has announced a vinyl edition of composer Daniel Pemberton’s original score for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The record label has also released an extended version of the animated Marvel film’s score on streaming platforms.

Per Sony, the vinyl edition of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) is a “2-LP set featuring highlights from the score hand-selected by Pemberton and newly pressed on kaleidoscopic, multiversal orange and purple marbled vinyl. The package includes a stunning soft-touch gatefold jacket with spot gloss, a double-sided collectable poster and two printed sleeves with custom art — plus, an 8-page art booklet featuring liner notes from Daniel Pemberton and art from the film.” The vinyl is currently available for pre-order, with prices ranging from $41.98 to $44.99. It is expected to ship on November 17.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (ORIGINAL SCORE) – VINYL EDITION TRACKLISTING –

DISC 1 – SIDE A:

Across The Spider-Verse (Intro) Spider-Woman (Gwen Stacy) Vulture Meets Culture Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) Guggenheim Assemble The Right To Remain Silent Across The Titles My Name Is… Miles Morales

DISC 1 – SIDE B:

Back Where It All Started Miles Sketchbook Under the Clocktower Spider-Man India (Pavitr Prabhakar) Mumbattan Madness Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) Spot Holes 2 Indian Teamwork

DISC 2 – SIDE C:

Welcome to Nueva York (Earth-928) Spider Society Canon Event All Stations – Stop Spider-Man Nueva York Train Chase

DISC 2 – SIDE D:

The Go Home Machine Falling Apart The Anomaly Five Months Across the Spider-Verse (Start a Band)

In the meantime, the extended digital edition of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) is currently streaming on platforms like Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify. It features three never-before-heard bonus tracks.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (ORIGINAL SCORE) – EXTENDED DIGITAL EDITION TRACKLISTING –

Across The Spider-Verse (Intro) Spider-Woman (Gwen Stacy) Vulture Meets Culture Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) Guggenheim Assemble The Right To Remain Silent Across The Titles My Name Is… Miles Morales Back Where It All Started Spot Holes 1 To My Son Miles Sketchbook Under The Clocktower Rio and Miles Creation Of The Spot Spider-Man India (Pavitr Prabhakar) Mumbattan Madness Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) Spot Holes 2 Indian Teamwork Welcome to Nueva York (Earth-928) Spider Society 2099 Lab Peter and Mayday Parker Canon Event All Stations – Stop Spider-Man Hold The Baby Nueva York Train Chase The Go Home Machine Falling Apart I Beat Them All The Anomaly Five Months Across The Spider-Verse (Start A Band) Chelsea, NY, Earth-65** Father and Son** Triumph**

Daniel Pemberton dishes on the Across the Spider-Verse score

“The Spider-Verse is the only place I can combine electronics, record scratching, an orchestra, a goose, a punk rock band, hip-hop beats, whistling and opera and have it not feel weird,” Pemberton said of crafting the music for Across the Spider-Verse. “As well as adapting and expanding on the musical themes and sounds of the first film, there is an avalanche of new sonics and motifs for all the characters and worlds, greatly expanding how this very unique universe sounds and connects together. Like everyone else involved with this incredible piece of cinema, I have tried to push the boundaries of what a superhero film score can be to hopefully create music like nothing you’ve heard before.”

Across the Spider-Verse released in theaters earlier this year as a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. A trilogy-capper, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently in the works. However, the film will not make its original March 2024 release date. Rather, Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently available for digital purchase. The film releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 5.