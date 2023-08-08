New Blue Beetle Clip Sees Jaime Reyes Learn to Use His Superpowers

Jaime Reyes learns how to use his superpowers in a new clip of DC’s Blue Beetle.

Shared exclusively by IGN, the new Blue Beetle clip sees Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) standing on a ledge near his family while trying to activate the superpowers given to him by the Scarab. While the attempt doesn’t go well at first, Jaime proceeds to jump and then flies off into the sky.

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” the official description of the movie reads. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.”

Blue Beetle arrives in theaters this August

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto. The screenplay comes from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with John Rickard and Rev Foreman serving as producers.

Along with Maridueña, the film stars Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén.

In the comics, Jaime Reyes was created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner. He first appeared in 2006’s Infinite Crisis #3 as Jaime before then debuting as Blue Beetle in 2006’s Infinite Crisis #5. Jaime is the third person to assume the mantle of Blue Beetle following Dan Garret and Ted Kord. The latter may appear in the Blue Beetle movie as Sarandon is playing his villainous sister, Victoria Kord.

Blue Beetle releases theatrically in the United States on August 18, 2023.