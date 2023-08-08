Report: Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Villainous Venom 3 Role Revealed

A new report claims to reveal Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s villainous role in Tom Hardy‘s Venom 3.

Marvel scooper Daniel Richtman was the first to break the news about Ejiofor’s casting in Venom 3 back in April. Per ComicBookMovie.com, Richtman now reports that the Doctor Strange star will be taking on the role of Orwell Taylor. In the Marvel comics, Taylor was the leader of the armored vigilante group called The Jury, and was tasked to take out Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote. Sony has not confirmed Richtman’s report.

Venom 3’s Chiwetel Ejiofor is no stranger to Marvel roles

Ejiofor’s involvement in Venom 3 marks the actor’s second Marvel role on film. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ejiofor portrayed supervillain sorcerer Karl Mordo in 2016’s Doctor Strange and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played the MCU’s Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and will next be seen in the title role of Sony’s Kraven the Hunter. Kraven was previously slated for an October 6, 2023 release, though was pushed back to August 30, 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Details regarding Venom 3’s story remain unknown. However, it is expected to follow up on the multiverse crossover featured in the mid-credits sequences of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Written and directed by Kelly Marcel, who makes her feature directorial debut, the threequel marks Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock/Venom. Hardy is joined by newcomers Ejiofor and Juno Temple. Temple has also been cast in an undisclosed role, though her character is described as one of the film’s leads. Production on Venom 3 is currently on pause amid the aforementioned strike.

Venom 3 opens in theaters on July 12, 2024.