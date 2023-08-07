Report: Emma Corrin’s Villainous Deadpool 3 Role Revealed

We may finally know just who Emma Corrin is playing in Deadpool 3, and it could be a famous X-Men antagonist from the early 2000s.

What will Emma Corrin’s Deadpool 3 role reportedly be?

Insider @CanWeGetToast has tweeted that Corrin will play the character of Cassandra Nova in the Deadpool sequel. Nova is Charles Xavier’s villainous twin sister who is attacked by Charles in the womb, only to survive with the goal of getting revenge on him.

Cassandra Nova first appeared in New X-Men #114 back in 2001. She was the first major antagonist of Grant Morrison’s run and represented the opposite of Charles Xavier, being responsible for the death of 16 million mutants through the destruction of Genosha.

In the comics, Cassandra Nova is Charles Xavier’s evil twin who is his equal and exact opposite. He tried to telepathically kill her in the womb but she survives the attack and spends her life… https://t.co/7d5Eh10esJ pic.twitter.com/s2ljjOgWEP — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) August 6, 2023

Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the sequel as Logan/Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast. Deadpool 3 is currently in production with Shawn Levy at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. The hotly-anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.