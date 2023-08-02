Blue Beetle Stars Talk Ted Kord & ‘The First Man Cave’

The cast of DC Studios‘ upcoming film Blue Beetle have talked about the character of the second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord.

How does the Blue Beetle movie address Ted Kord?

While speaking with Fandango, Bruna Marquezine — who plays Ted’s daughter Jenny — and George Lopez — who plays Jaime’s uncle Rudy — discuss the influence of Ted Kord on the story of the film.

“So Jenny’s Ted’s daughter, which is really exciting,” Marquezine stated. “Ted, before disappearing, was in charge of Kord Industries, and now Jenny’s trying her best to keep her dad’s legacy. He is really important for the movie, though, because we use all of his gadgets.”

“It’s really the first man cave, I believe,” Lopez said. “It’s a throwback. He’s got some Oreo cookies in there — pallets of Oreo cookies. He’s got some cool tools.”

“The Bugship,” Marquezine noted, “So thank you, dad.”

Check out the full interview below:

The film will release on Friday, August 18, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Jaime Reyes.