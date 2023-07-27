Superman: Legacy Production Designer Details James Gunn’s Vision

Superman: Legacy production designer Beth Mickle is excited about James Gunn‘s unique vision for the upcoming DC Studios reboot.

What is James Gunn’s vision for Superman?

Mickle spoke to ScreenRant about her involvement as Gunn’s production designer for the first installment of the new DC Universe slate, “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.”

Having previously collaborated with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Mickle praised Gunn’s unique aesthetic for the Man of Steel.

“I am doing the new Superman film, and it couldn’t be more of an honor. I’m very happy,” Mickle said. “We’re all very excited to be a part of the team. We’re very lucky that he comes with a crystal clear vision of what he wants his movies to be. And that’s not often the case.”

Mickle continued by explaining her process with Gunn based on past production experiences.

“A lot of times you’re really finding it, or a lot of times a production designer and the costume designer find it for the director. But he comes always with a brilliant first draft of the script, which is also very rare, and a really clear idea of how the movie’s going to be shot, what he wants it to feel like. He has strong references. He has fantastical musical references, and he’s really articulate about it. He really lays out this wonderful roadmap for my team and me and the other creative departments to follow.”

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy will not re-tell the classic origin story of the Man of Steel. Instead, the movie will focus on a young Clark Kent (The Politician‘s David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter for the Daily Planet working with Lois Lane (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan) while coming to terms with his heritage in Krypton and the Kent Family in Smallville. As the start of the new DCU, Gunn brings new talents and voices to the brand in a collaboration that Mickle finds liberating.

“It always starts with big, beautiful worlds,” Mickle said. “We get to roll up our sleeves and come up with concept art and references and share them with him. He gives great feedback, helps direct, but he also gives a lot of creative license, which is also rare, especially for somebody who has such vision. And so we actually all get to spread our wings and have a really great time while we’re doing it, and all really feel like we contribute to it at the end of the day.”

Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.